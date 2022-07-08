Viral video of Singaporean man slapping a woman after she kicked his car spurs debate

A man was filmed slapping a woman and throwing her to the ground after she repeatedly kicked his car during an altercation in Singapore.

The video of the incident, filmed along Beach Road at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, was shared online by the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante later that same day.

The video starts with the woman arguing with the Prime Royal Vellfire Limo driver and flipping her middle finger at him. As the man tries to drive off, the woman suddenly lunges at the vehicle and kicks its side, causing the driver to become infuriated.

After stopping the vehicle, the driver gets out and immediately rushes to the woman to slap her. While on his way back to the car, the woman follows him and tries to kick him. The furious driver yanks the woman’s hat off her head and slaps her hard in the face, which can be heard in the video.

After recovering from the attack, the woman kicks the car’s side mirror twice. The driver attacks the woman again by throwing her to the ground. The woman then tries to block the taxi from leaving, but after failing to do so, she unfolds the side mirror forcefully instead.

Singaporean authorities were alerted to the incident and are now investigating the case, according to AsiaOne. It remains unclear what ignited the confrontation between the driver and the woman.

The video of the incident, which was also shared on YouTube, has amassed over 1.1 million views, 6,000 reactions, 1,300 shares and more than 1,000 comments on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page as of this writing.

Some Facebook users rallied behind the attacked woman in support, with one writing, “Wat (sic) kind of man lays his hand on a woman. Loser.”

“Against a woman, yes? F**king coward,” another user wrote.

Others, however, argued the woman deserved it for hitting the driver’s car.

“No decent woman will do such things. Don’t think cos you are a woman you can victimize a guy then cry saying kena bully,” one Facebook user commented.

“She utterly deserves it because she was confrontational in her approach that naturally blow things up,” another user wrote in response to a comment.

“Good job. Give her equal rights and lefts too,” another user said.

Image via SG Road Vigilante – SGRV