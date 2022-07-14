Viral video of man storming his ex-wife’s home before alleged sexual assault sparks outrage in China

Police detained a man in China who was accused of rape after surveillance footage of him ambushing his ex-wife and daughter went viral on social media.

The surveillance footage, which circulated social media on Sunday, shows a woman unlocking her front door when a man in a red raincoat suddenly ambushes her, violently dragging the woman and a little girl into her unit in Laiyang, Shandong province, on July 6.

The man, surnamed Zhan, was also recorded shirtless later in the night as he opened the front door of the same unit to check the electricity meter by the door.

The woman, surnamed Jiang, was identified to be Zhan’s former wife. Jiang accused Zhan of raping her while their daughter was asleep before he left that same night, according to the police statement on Tuesday.

More from NextShark: ‘I’m just an ordinary girl’: Philly teen who tried to defend classmates in SEPTA attack speaks out at rally

Zhan and Jiang previously filed for divorce on June 16. He allegedly started harassing his ex-wife to remarry him earlier this month. The alleged sexual assault reportedly took place after Jiang rejected his request.

If Zhan is convicted of rape, he could be jailed for between three to 10 years.

The viral footage reignited discussions and concerns regarding women’s safety in mainland China. Gender-based violence in China has been in the public spotlight since a video of women diners being brutally attacked by men in Tangshan went viral last month. The incident sparked outrage and widespread concerns for women’s safety.

More from NextShark: Inner Mongolia teacher goes viral for donning Ultraman costume in video to surprise his students

Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People’s Court of China, reportedly said assaults against women, children and the elderly must be punished “with the utmost severity” during a conference with judges over the weekend.

Featured Image via Extreme Video

More from NextShark: Singaporean man who pretended to work for charity to molest women’s feet gets jail time

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

‘What the phở’: TikToker goes viral for his videos on punny Asian restaurant names