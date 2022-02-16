Viral video of a Black teen being pinned down and arrested at a New Jersey mall while white teen seen fighting with him sits on couch sparks investigation

A video of two police officers breaking up a fight who then appeared to treat a Black (on the ground, in a white hoodie) and white teenager (in a Black hoodie) involved very differently has gone viral.Karina Stevens

A viral video of a New Jersey mall fight between two teens has sparked outrage.

Police officers breaking up the fight were filmed pinning down and handcuffing the Black teenager, while the white teen sat on a nearby couch.

An investigation has been launched into the police officer’s actions.

A video of police officers breaking up a fight at a New Jersey mall has sparked anger over accusations that law enforcement treated the two teenagers involved in the scuffle — one Black, and one white — very differently.

In a viral video documenting the fight at the Bridgewater Commons mall in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, the teens are filmed getting into a verbal argument.

“Get your hand out of my face,” says the Black teen.

They then begin shoving each other, and a physical fight breaks out. The Black teen is thrown on the floor by the white teen during the fight. Two police officers — one male and one female — then arrive.

The female officer pushes the white teen onto a nearby couch and motions for him to stay there. At the same time, the male officer tackles the Black teen to the floor, sitting on him and handcuffing him, while the female officer quickly kneels on his back to keep him down on the ground.

“It’s cause he’s Black. Racially motivated,” a witness can be heard saying in the video’s background.

The white teen is then seen standing over the Black teen while the officers handcuff the Black teen. As the video ends, the Black teen is hauled to his feet while the white teen sits on the couch again.

According to local ABC affiliate ABC 7, the fight involved a Black 8th-grader identified only as Kye and a white high-schooler whose name has not yet been released.

“They basically tackled me to the ground, and then the male officer put his knee in my back, and then he started putting me in cuffs,” Kye told ABC 7. “Then the female officer came over and put her knee on my upper back too, and started helping him put cuffs on me while [the other teen] was just sitting down on the couch watching the whole thing.”

Story continues

Kye’s mother, Eboné, told ABC 7 that she was grateful that her son was OK but wanted the two police officers fired.

“I had to watch it on mute. I still haven’t watched it and listened to the sound, I’m baby-stepping my way into watching it, but it’s just crazy,” she said.

“It doesn’t take two cops to hold a 14-year-old boy down who is not resisting, while the other boy is just going free and still going off on my son. It just doesn’t make sense,” Eboné told NBC in an interview on Tuesday.

An investigation, however, has been launched over the incident, per a letter from Bridgewater Township Mayor Matthew Moench on Wednesday.

“The Township Administration is aware of a video circulating on social media involving some young people and officers of the Bridgewater Police Department,” wrote Moench, adding that the local prosecutor’s office would be conducting an “independent review” of the incident with the police department’s support.

“Although an investigation is still gathering the facts about this incident, I’m deeply disturbed by what appears to be racially disparate treatment in this video,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “We’re committed to increasing trust between law enforcement and the people they serve.”

The Bridgewater Township Police Department said it was aware of the incident in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“We recognize that this video has made members of our community upset and are calling for an internal affairs investigation,” read the police department’s statement.

The Bridgewater Township Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Insider