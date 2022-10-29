Viral TikTok shows biker yelling racial slur in North Carolina road rage incident

Editor’s note: The video clip below contains racist and vulgar language.

Gastonia Police will investigate a terrifying daytime road-rage encounter, now viral on TikTok, in which an enraged biker hurled racial slurs and other invective at a woman in a car.

It appears the man on a motorcycle pulls up to the woman near the Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream shop on East Franklin Boulevard, police spokesman Rick Goodale said Saturday, after The Charlotte Observer emailed him a link to the video.

The 28-second TikTok, posted by LaLa Milan on Friday, is titled “Not this man verbally abusing my mom in Gastonia NC.” It was viewed more than 2 million times.

It shows video taken from inside a car where the driver was stopped at a red light. The biker pulled up in a turn lane, on the passenger side of the car, and began shouting derogatory, abusive words.

“You’re a idiot!” the biker shouts. “You’re a f—— idiot.”

“You can’t drive,” the biker rants, telling the driver to “roll your window down.”

Twice he shouts the N-word.

A woman in the car continues filming the biker while saying aloud, “I got the plate.”

LaLa Milan, a popular creator and influencer on TikTok and other social media platforms, could not be reached by the Observer Saturday. It’s unclear which day the video was taken.

Police are trying to determine if anyone reported the incident, Goodale said. That could prove difficult without knowing where the call originated and when, he said.