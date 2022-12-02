Viral TikTok of young woman dancing the night away is hurting our backs

Saturday night’s alright for fighting, according to Sir Elton John, but one young woman in Asia is dancing like nobody is watching.

A 43-second clip, originally posted TikTok user @Dfggujkjjj, shows the woman getting down on the dance floor by thrusting her arms and hips back and forth into the air. She even twerks at one point, as other women in attendance notice and laugh.

The video appears to have been taken down from the user’s page, but the captions written under other clips on their account appear to be in Thai. But some users believe the dance was recorded in Laos.

The woman’s enthusiastic dance moves have since gone viral, with over 376,000 views at the time of this writing, after user @sandraj2020 reposted the video on their page.

Many found her moves entertaining and relatable.

“Always the quiet ones,” one user joked.

“All the pent up emotions came out in just one night,” another wrote.

One viewer compared her dance to Wednesday’s in Netflix’s new Addams Family series.

Featured Image via @Dfggujkjjj

