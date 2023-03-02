Viral Jonathan Kuminga photo perfectly encapsulates absurd dunk vs. Blazers

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Viral JK photo perfectly encapsulates absurd dunk vs. Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga lit up Chase Center on Tuesday night with one of the most electrifying dunks of the season.

In the third quarter of Golden State’s come-from-behind victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Kuminga received a pass from Ty Jerome one step inside the perimeter. Kuminga took one dribble and propelled himself into the air to dunk over two Trail Blazers players.

The highlight itself is incredible. But one photo encapsulated Kuminga’s athleticism better than the rest.

Bay Area photographer Jordan Jimenez captured the moment from a side angle that shows Kuminga still rising through the air a few feet away from the basket.

How, Kuminga? How?

Golden State teammate Steph Curry, who witnessed the dunk from the Warriors’ bench at Chase Center, logged onto Twitter after the game to post a meme about the dunk.

Jimenez, known as JSquared on Twitter and Instagram, is good friends with Golden State guard Jordan Poole and photographs many Warriors games.

There’s a good chance this latest Jimenez masterpiece will be hanging somewhere in Kuminga’s residence sometime soon.

