Violet Young To Play Teen Amy Schumer In Hulu Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Young actress Violet Young has been cast as a series regular opposite Amy Schumer in the Hulu series Life & Beth.

Written, directed, executive produced and starring Schumer, Life & Beth follows Beth (Schumer), whose life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey toward building a more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

Young will play the younger, teen version of Beth. Michael Rapaport plays teenage Beth’s father.

Schumer executive produces alongside Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul. Endeavor Content serves as the studio and is handling sales internationally on the series.

Young is repped by Sinclair Management, Innovative Artists and Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo.