Violent crime surging in New York, Los Angeles: report

Six major cities nationwide, including New York and Los Angeles, are already on track to surpass last year’s staggering rates of violent crime, data shows.

Reports of homicide, rape, assault and robbery are on pace to break 2021 levels halfway through the year – with a 25.8% surge in violent crime in the Big Apple atop the list, according to data reviewed by Fox News.

Violent crime is also up in Washington DC, where a 12% increase in such attacks was tallied thus far in 2022 compared to same span a year ago, according to the report.

Reports of homicide, rape, assault and robbery are on pace to break 2021 levels halfway through the year. TNS

Philadelphia and Baltimore were next on the dubious list, with increases of 7% and 6.1%, respectively. Atlanta also saw an uptick of 5.5% in violent crime from a year ago.

Recent data from other cities, including St. Louis, Houston and San Antonio, were not immediately available, according to the report.

The data comes days after Fox News reported that five major UC cities appeared poised to break 2021 homicide figures. Milwaukee has seen the largest increase at 25%, followed by Washington DC (13%) and Atlanta (also 13%).

This summer is set to be particularly violent throughout the country. AP

Baltimore, meanwhile, has experienced a nearly 8% increase in homicides, while Los Angeles has had a 7% spike, Fox News reported.

The figures suggest summertime — when crime usually rises — will be particularly violent in cities across the country. President Biden has urged local municipalities to use American Rescue Plan funds to fortify police departments.

“Use these funds we made available to you to prioritize public safety,” Biden reportedly said last month. “Do it quickly, before the summer, when crime rates typically surge. Taking action today is going to save lives tomorrow. So, use the money. Hire the police officers. Build up your emergency response systems. Invest in proven solutions.”