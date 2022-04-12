Viola Davis talks weight struggle at 56: ‘Everything gets wider, bulgier’

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Monday, to promote her new Showtime series The First Lady. While she was there she also discussed her recent struggles with managing her weight.

“I turn 56, and I don’t know what fits anymore,” Davis said. “That’s when it hit. Everything gets wider, bulgier and here’s the thing, I work out.”

Davis eats well and exercises regularly in order to maintain what she believes is a healthy weight. That being said, she sometimes is shocked at what the scale reads when she steps on it.

89th Academy Awards – Oscars Backstage – Hollywood, California, U.S. – 26/02/17 – Actress Viola Davis poses with her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the film “Fences” REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

“I get on the scale,” she said. “I look at it. I get back off. I get back on. I get off. And then I’ll even take a hair pin out of my hair. I’ll put it on the side. I get back on. And by that time I’m mad as hell.”

While she attributes most of her weight struggles to normal aging, she also believes a change in her drinking habits may have also contributed.

“I think it has something to do with those large glasses of liquor I’ve been drinking during the pandemic,” she said. “I’ve been knocking that back.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

Watch as ‘Naked and Afraid’ challenger suffers gnarly fishing hook injury:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.