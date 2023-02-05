Viola Davis Now An ‘EGOT’ After Grammy Win – The Hamden Journal

Viola Davis has joined the coveted circle of those who have won an Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy, picking up the “G” in the “EGOT” title today as part of the pre-telecast for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Davis earned the Grammy for her audiobook memoir, Finding Me.

“It has just been such a journey,” Davis said while accepting the award. “I just EGOT!”

Only 18 people have achieved the status, and Davis is the fourth Black person alongside Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Jennifer Hudson to win all four.

Davis already has an Oscar, two Tony’s and an Emmy.

“I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything,” said Davis.

The 57-year-old Davis won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for her role as housewife Rose Maxson in 2016’s Fences. She earned an Emmy in 2015 for her role as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder, making her the first Black woman to win the lead drama actress award. She has two Tony awards, one for King Hedley II and the Broadway production of Fences.

The Grammys broadcast starts tonight at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. It will be live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.