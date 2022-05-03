Viola Davis in Talks to Star in ‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff at HBO Max

The universe of The Suicide Squad may be growing some more.

Viola Davis, who played Amanda Waller in the film (and its definite article-less predecessor), is in talks to reprise her role for a series project in the works at HBO Max. The show would spin off from the streamer’s Peacemaker, which featured a couple of brief appearances from Davis’ Waller in its first season.

HBO Max and producer Warner Bros. TV declined comment.

Plot details are being kept quiet, but sources say the potential series would build on Davis’ appearance in the Peacemaker season finale, which debuted in February on HBO Max. Danielle Brooks’ character in the series, Leota Adebayo, is Waller’s daughter.

Christal Henry (Watchmen) will write the spinoff and executive produce with The Suicide Squad writer-director and Peacemaker creator James Gunn, Davis and Peter Safran, an EP on Peacemaker.

Gunn has spoken about his interest in a Peacemaker spinoff, and HBO Max says the show performed well (though, as usual with streaming platforms, it did not cite precise figures). The streamer says viewing of the finale was 44 percent higher than that of the series debut, and that the season ender had the largest single-day audience for any HBO Max original thus far.

Davis is currently starring in Showtime’s The First Lady. The Oscar and Emmy winner’s recent credits also include features The Unforgivable and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder. She is repped by CAA, Lasher Group, Licther Grossman and Wolf-Kasteler PR.

Henry is repped by UTA and attorney Robert Szymanski.

