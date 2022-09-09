Viola Davis Delivers Impassioned Speech At ‘Woman King’ Premiere – The Hamden Journal

Usually the best said is saved for last at a TIFF premiere, meaning the biggest speeches come during a pic’s Q & A. However, The Woman King star and producer Viola Davis brought the house down with a passionate speech about her “magnum opus” film, and how she hopes it inspires generations of Black women.

The TriStar release directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, comes out next Friday, Sept. 16, and has been known to be a possible world-building franchise. This morning, TriStar President Nicole Brown spoke at TIFF about how the female-driven Black period pic was a roll of the dice sans really any comps — except possibly Braveheart.

The movie, with a story by Maria Bello and Dana Stevens, is a historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. John Boyega also stars with Lashana Lynch.

The Woman King

Courtesy of TIFF



“You know what? I feel like my entire life, I’ve allowed myself to be defined by a culture, I’ve allowed myself to be defined by the naysayers. I’ve been dropped in a profession that’s defined by depravation. And so, a lot of times, you just allow other people to define you. At 56 years old, I’ve come to the realization that I can define myself,” said the Oscar-winning actress.

“This film is for the risktakers. This film is for the people who maybe even are the naysayers — who never believed that a Black woman, especially dark-skinned women can lead a global box office.”

“This film is for the Black women who are out there on the periphery, a conduit, a vehicle to shine a beautiful and glorious light. I’m really proud to be a part of that,” the Fences and Doubt actress continued.

“I always said this film is my magnum opus. But it’s my magnum opus because it’s everything I ever dreamed it could be. That we could be humanized. That we can be all those things. But it’s for my six-year old self that sort of left prostrate on the ground in Central Falls, Rhode Island — the little girl who was traumatized, the little girl who was called ugly, the little girl who wasn’t seen, who was left invisible. I see you Viola. I see every chocolate girl who is like you. I’m telling you to stop running. This is my gift to you.”

“And I believe when we open this gift tonight, it will be to all your enjoyment,” added Davis.

And all of Roy Thompson Hall here in Toronto went wild.

The pic is expected to currently open to between $13M-$16M. However, great reviews out of TIFF and wattage can improve box office fates in the fall.