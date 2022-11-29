VinFast is shipping 999 of its electric vehicles to California as the Vietnamese company looks for a place in the U.S. market

Brace yourself, America; VinFast is on the way.

The Vietnam-based electric vehicle maker is taking the slow boat to California as it sends its first batch of 999 VF 8s, the company’s 5-seater electric SUV, to America aboard the Silver Queen, a Panamanian charter ship.

The Silver Queen is expected to arrive in the Sunshine State about 20 days after deporting from MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam. 

The company, which held a ceremony to mark the occasion on Nov. 25., said the first VinFast customers in the US can expect their cars by the end of December.