Vincent’s First Career Home Run Lifts Noles; Clinches Series

After an opening day win, the Seminoles took Game 2 against James Madison to earn the first series win of the Link Jarrett era at Florida State.

Whereas Friday was an offensive explosion on both sides, Saturday started off as a defensive slugfest as both teams flew through the first three innings.

After a rocky start to the first inning, RHP Jackson Baumeister struck out four batters over the next three innings to settle in to the ballgame.

Florida State took the lead in the third inning as Nander De Sedas scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of DeAmez Ross. The RBI gives Ross four to start the opening weekend.

The Dukes tied the game in the fifth as RHP Connor Whittaker came on in relief of Baumeister with runners in scoring position. An error at the plate by Colton Vincent allowed the run to score, making Baumeister’s only run on the day unearned.

FSU stormed back to take the lead with a three-run 6th inning that started off with a home-run by senior catcher Colton Vincent, the first of his career. The Seminoles first home-run of the season came off the bat of it’s catcher who didn’t have a single homer last season.

Jaime Ferrer followed with a single up the middle of the infield that scored both DeAmez Ross and Cam Smith. Ferrer’s first hit of the season came with 2RBI’s attached to it.

James Madison threatened to climb their way back into the game but the door was shut by Whittaker who got out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the 8th inning.

The Seminoles extended the lead in the 8th on an RBI single by Jordan Carrion, his third of the weekend.

Whittaker ended the game on the mound for the Seminoles. He ended the game with five innings pitched with five hits and 0 runs allowed.

UP NEXT:

Florida State looks for the sweep against James Madison tomorrow at 11:30am, televised on ACCNx.