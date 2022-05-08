Vincent Chiarella ID’d as one of 3 Americans found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay

An Alabama man was among those who died mysteriously at a Bahamas resort.

Vincent Chiarella of Birmingham was found dead at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma Friday, his son told WVTM-TV.

Vincent’s wife Donnis was also injured, Austin Chiarella told the station.

The couple was celebrating their anniversary at the resort, he told ABC News, adding that he spoke to his mother on Saturday.

He told the outlet that she had woken up to find that “she couldn’t move” and that Vincent “was laying on the floor.”

“Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door,” Austin said.

Three Americans were found dead at the resort, and a fourth was airlifted to a hospital, Bahamas officials said.

The deceased guests had showed signs of suffering a convulsion but were not victims of trauma and foul play was not suspected, officials said.

Police said they were waiting for autopsy reports to determine the causes of death.

“We believe it’s an isolated situation that revolves around four people,” Bahamas health minister Dr. Michael Darville said, without speculating on the deaths occurred.

A letter from the Royal Bahamian Police Force about its investigation into the deaths. American Chris Coucheron-Aamot, who is staying at the resort, alluded to an issue with the A/C on Facebook.

Chris Coucheron-Aamot, an American who is staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay in a building next to where the three vacationers died, wrote on Facebook that “it sounds like it may have been a fault with the a/c” in the unit, causing a toxic coolant leak.

“It was hard to sleep last night — every time the a/c came on, I woke up,” he wrote. He also shared a letter from the Royal Bahamas Police Force about its investigation at the resort.