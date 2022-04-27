Vince Wilfork’s son pleads guilty to stealing Patriots star’s Super Bowl rings

Vince Wilfork’s son guilty of stealing Patriots star’s SB rings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Vince Wilfork won two Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, but he apparently lost possession of the hardware he earned as a result.

Wilfork’s son, D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, pleaded guilty on April 20 to stealing his father’s Super Bowl rings along with other “prized possessions” of the former Patriots defensive tackle, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

According to the documents, Holmes-Wilfork stole about $400,000 worth of jewelry — including Wilfork’s two Super Bowl rings, several AFC championship rings and his 2001 Miami Hurricanes national championship ring — and sold it without his father’s permission in 2020.

Wilfork, who recently was named a Patriots Hall of Fame finalist, was one of the most impactful defenders of the Bill Belichick era. A five-time Pro Bowler, Wilfork was a rock on New England’s defensive line for 11 seasons and helped the team win Super Bowl titles in his first (2004) and last (2014) seasons in Foxboro.

The good news for Wilfork is that he’s getting his bling back: Court documents show the jewelry was ordered to be returned to Wilfork after his son pleaded guilty to felony theft of property on April 20.

Wilfork played two seasons with the Houston Texans after leaving the Patriots in 2014 but signed a one-day contract with New England in August 2017 to retire a Patriot.