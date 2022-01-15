Vince Wilfork, Julian Edelman had hilarious reactions to ugly Patriots-Bills first half

Wilfork and Edelman had hilarious reactions to ugly Patriots-Bills first half originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots’ worst half of the 2021 NFL season happened at the absolute worst time.

The Patriots were immensely outplayed by the Buffalo Bills in every facet imaginable during the first half of Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card Round playoff game at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo scored a touchdown on its first four possessions and took a 27-3 lead into halftime. The 24-point halftime deficit was the largest in Patriots playoff history. The last time New England trailed by 20-plus points in a postseason game was Super Bowl LI.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, Tom Brady is not walking through that door.

A couple former Patriots player couldn’t resist chiming in on social media with their take on the first half in Buffalo.

Vince Wilfork was pretty candid in his analysis (WARNING: NSFW language below):

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman used a SpongeBob GIF and a scene from “The Office” to explain his thoughts on the opening 30 minutes.

The largest playoff loss in Patriots history (post-AFL/NFL merger) came in 2009 when the Ravens won 33-14 in the Wild Card Round at Gillette Stadium. The Bills might surpass the Ravens tonight unless the Patriots show some more fight.