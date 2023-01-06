Vince McMahon Back To WWE To Oversee Rights Deals, Possible Sale? – The Hamden Journal

Vince McMahon said today he’s taking steps to return to World Wrestling Entertainment as executive chairman to be in position as the company sets a new round of rights deals that he thinks should be in tandem with discussions of strategic alternatives. That would include a sale of the company.

The controlling shareholder of WWE stepped down as CEO and chairman of the board last July amid a scandal over sexual misconduct and board investigation over payouts to women. But he said today that his new role “will enable unified decision making through the company’s upcoming media rights negotiations and a parallel full review of the company’s strategic alternatives, which Mr. McMahon believes is the right course of action and in the best interests of WWE and WWE shareholders amidst the current dynamics in the media and entertainment industry.”

Since McMahon, 77, retains voting power, he effectively plans to elect himself as well as two other allies to the board — former WWE co-presidents and directors Michelle Wilson and George Barrios – and to remove three current directors to make room.

WWE reps couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The company, with a suite of highly popular programming up for renewal soon, is now run by co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon (Vince’s daughter) and former top CAA sports agent Nick Khan, with former wrestler Triple H (Paul Michael Levesque) as chief content officer. Weekly shows Monday Night Raw and NXT, which air on NBCUniversal’s USA Network, and Friday Night SmackDown on Fox, have five-year deals ending in 2024. Peacock, which absorbed the WWE’s previous stand-alone streaming network in 2021, retains streaming rights to the wrestling circuit through 2026. The strategic thinking about a larger M&A transaction is that instead of spending $600 million to $700 million on WWE rights, a partner might be more interested in buying the company outright.

Peacock parent Comcast has been the most actively rumored as a potential buyer. A possible sale buoyed WWE shares in 2022, making it the top gainer (out of only three) in an infamous year for media stocks. It’s a digestible size, with a market cap just under $5.4 billion. The shares closed up 2% at $72 today and jumped nearly 11% in after-hours trading after McMahon’s news.

McMachon called WWE’s current management team “exceptional” and said, “I do not intend for my return to have any impact on their roles, duties, or responsibilities.”

It’s an unusual situation from a corporate governance standpoint. According to the Wall Street Journal today, McMahon expressed a desire to return to the company in a letter to the board last month and said he would refuse to support or approve any media-rights deal or sale unless he has direct involvement as executive chairman. He said he received bad advice from people close to him last year to step down, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with his comments.

See McMahon’s full statement here:

