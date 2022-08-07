Vince Gill honors his injured wife, Amy Grant, during third night of Ryman concerts

Vince Gill performing four shows at the Ryman Auditorium was likely called into question by some after his wife — noted gospel icon Amy Grant — was injured in a bike accident on July 27.

Gill canceled performances on July 28 (Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, N.C.) and July 29-30 (Capitol One Hall in Tysons, Virginia). However, his four nights at the Ryman, as part of a celebration of the venue’s 130th anniversary, have continued as scheduled.

“When my Amy prays” was poignantly changed to “when my mama prays” as Gill called upon his daughter, 21-year-old Corrina Grant Gill, to perform a duet of his 2019-released single “When My Amy Prays” onstage during August 6’s third night of his residency.

The tear-jerking moment occurred in a song that chronicles Gill’s pride in his wife’s strong Christian faith. In an interview related to the song’s release, Gill noted the following:

“Once again, talk about the truth, Amy and I grew up very different. She never missed church and I never went. And just because we got married, I wasn’t compelled to say ‘Hey, I’m going to go to church every weekend.’ So there’s the truth, there’s your honesty in the song,” said Gill. “We all try to change each other sometimes. When we find our paths with someone we want them to be more like I am and you want me to be more like you are. And it’s just not going to happen. The best way to love somebody is at their worst. If you can find a way to love somebody at their worst, you’re going to win.”

In Nashville…listening to Vince Gill…at the end of his show he introduces his daughter…and she sings this song..I can’t EVEN‼️ Vince Gill and Amy Grant’s daughter was amazing!! Posted by Sandy Pixley Mathews on Thursday, August 4, 2022

According to the singer’s media representative, Grant struck a pothole on 27th while riding near Harpeth Hills Golf Course. She spent two nights at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where doctors treated Grant for injuries sustained in the accident.

According to the statement, she wore a bicycling helmet at the time of the accident.

“… doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably,” said a statement Friday afternoon.

Grant and Gill are scheduled to play four concerts at the Ryman during the Christmas season, from December 12-15, 2022. More information is available at ryman.com.

