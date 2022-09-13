Vince Gill gives health update on wife Amy Grant

Vince Gill attends CMT Giants: Vince Gill on Sept. 12 at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT)

Vince Gill’s wife, Christian singer Amy Grant, was noticeably absent Monday, as he was honored at the taping of CMT Giants: Vince Gill, because she’s still recovering from a July bike accident that sent her to the hospital. Her husband, however, gave a happy update on her condition.

“She’s doing great,” Gill told ET on the red carpet. “She’s pretty torn up that she couldn’t be here tonight but with her accident and all of that, they kind of deemed that the best thing for her to do is just be still. That’s hard for her because she is very active,” Vince continued. “She knows that she is well thought of, well loved and represented tonight, so it’s all good.”

Amy Grant and Vince Gill, pictured in 2017, married in 2000. (Photo: ​​Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Gospel Music Association)

At the time of the accident, Grant’s rep told Yahoo Entertainment that Grant had hit a pothole while out riding with a friend near her Nashville home. While she had been wearing a helmet, she still needed to spend two days recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Following a brief hospitalization where she was treated for her injuries,” the rep said on July 29, “doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably.” The 61-year-old Grant, who underwent surgery to treat a rare congenital heart defect in June 2020, immediately postponed several concerts. The following month, she announced that she planned to have a “very simple fall season,” on the advice of doctors and friends.

With his wife of 22 years and regular date unavailable, Gill was accompanied at the star-studded event by his adult daughters Jenny, whose mom is his performer ex-wife Janis Oliver, and Corrina, his daughter with Grant. (The “Every Heartbeat” singer also has three adult children from her marriage to Steven Curtis Chapman.)

Vince Gill brought daughters Jenny Gill Van Valkenburg (left) and Corrina Grant Gill to his CMT honor. (Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT)

Fans might recognize Corrina as the one who joined her dad’s emotional performance honoring her mom last month at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.