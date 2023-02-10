Vin Diesel and David Twohy Reunite For Riddick 4

It’s been almost a decade since Vin Diesel reprised his role as Richard B. Riddick in Riddick. However, the long-awaited Riddick 4 is finally going forward. Via Deadline, Diesel is reteaming with writer and director David Twohy for Riddick: Furya. Twohy will write and helm the film, while Diesel will executive produce and star in the project.

As the name implies, the sequel will finally bring Riddick back to his homeworld, Furya. Once there, he also discovers that he is not the last Furyan as the Necromongers led him to believe. Regardless, the survivors of Furya “are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined.” And together, they must face a fearsome new enemy.

“Our legion of fans have demanded it for years, and now we’re finally ready to honor their call-to-action with Riddick: Furya,” said Twhoy in a statement. “My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we’ve created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick’s homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick’s genesis.”

Twhoy and Diesel started the franchise with Pitch Black in 2000, before following it up with The Chronicles of Riddick in 2004. It took nine years for the third sequel, Riddick, to arrive in 2013. At this rate, we’re never going to see the Underverse.

Riddick Furya doesn’t have a studio yet. However, it will be shopped around for worldwide distribution in the near future.

