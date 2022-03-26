Villanova heading back to Final Four; AAC was underrated

We have our first Final Four team heading to New Orleans.

Veteran-laden Villanova leaned on its experience to fend off surging Houston and now we have a blue-blood back in the final weekend of the men’s NCAA Tournament.

Coach Jay Wright has a chance for another national title after winning championships in 2016 and 2018. Collin Gillespie was a part of that ’18 team and he’s still suiting up for the Wildcats thanks to a fifth year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s extra COVID year.

A look at the biggest winners and losers from Saturday’s Elite Eight games:

WINNERS

Villanova

The Wildcats (30-7) responded in the final five minutes once Houston sliced the deficit to 42-40 off an 11-2 run, and that came with a jumper by fifth-year senior Gillespie, as Villanova escaped with a 50-44 victory by making key plays in crunch time. ‘Nova showed one of its key strengths in this NCAA Tournament: Playing with poise down the stretch when another team is rallying. Making big shots wasn’t easy against a smothering Houston defense but the Wildcats’ blend of clutch players in the frontcourt and backcourt were able to get the job done. An underrated stat: Villanova leading the nation in free-throw percentage, on display Saturday with a 15-for-15 clip from the charity stripe.

American Athletic Conference

The AAC really didn’t get a ton of love from the NCAA committee on Selection Sunday, namely leaving SMU out of the projected field when the Mustangs were clearly a worthy team, having beat Houston. Memphis also beat Houston and was leading Gonzaga by double digits in the second round before faltering. Factoring all that with Houston’s impressive Elite Eight finish speaks volumes for how good this league was. Even though the committee says it pays no attention to conference records for team profiles, it’s telling how underrated Houston and the conference’s best teams were. The Cougars weren’t a team that just hit their stride at the right time. They had favorable matchups in these NCAAs because their defense earned them those advantages.

Villanova guard Collin Gillespie drives to the basket against Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35).

LOSERS

Houston

The Cougars (32-6) gave Villanova all it could handle in the Elite Eight, finishing just short of a trip to the Final Four. Houston’s defense was the team’s calling card and it kept the Cougars in this one, but it was the offense that doomed this group. The Cougars shot just 1-for-19 (5%) from three-point range and elite scorer Kyler Edwards was just 1-for-11 from the floor. That’s not a recipe for advancing, especially against a seasoned team like Villanova. Taze Moore carried this team with 15 points, but his missed lay-up with 30 seconds left was indicative of the shots just not falling.

Villanova’s Justin Moore

The junior guard was in tears and crutches after injuring what appeared to be his Achilles at the end of Villanova’s win over Houston. His leg appeared to pop in a play with 35 seconds left. He’s averaged 15 points for the Wildcats and assuming he misses the Final Four, that’ll be a huge loss for Villanova.

Two other No. 2 seeds

While Villanova was able to play great basketball and take advantage of favorable matchups in this tournament to get all the way to New Orleans, the other No. 2 seeds – Kentucky and Auburn – weren’t so fortunate. Instead, the SEC kingpins became the victims of two of the best stories in March Madness – No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s and No. 10 seed Miami (Fla.). All it takes is one poor game in this single-elimination tourney to exit early. But Villanova is a good example of a No. 2 seed that delivered, illuminating how the SEC’s two No. 2s didn’t. Duke, the remaining No. 2 seed, plays No. 4 seed Arkansas on Saturday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elite Eight winners, losers: Villanova Final Four bound; AAC underrated