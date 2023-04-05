Village Roadshow & ShinAwiL Option ‘Good Game’ For U.S. & UK – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Singaporean reality gaming format Good Game has been optioned by Village Roadshow in the U.S. and ShinAwiL in the UK.

The deal was struck by Small World IFT, the boutique formats distributor led by Tim Crescenti, who discovered Dragon’s Den, and Colleen Crescenti.

Formats showrunner Jonathan Glazier created Good Game with Raiford Cockfield III and the show was first commissioned by Singapore-based tech startup yup.gg in 2019.

Good Game seeks Asia’s next big gaming content creator by putting them through their paces via challenges. Negotiations are in place over a second season of the Singaporean version along with local versions in Vietnam and Thailand, and a production hub location has been identified in Asia.

Taking advantage of the current penchant for e-sports, which has grown hugely in popularity and is now shown on networks such as the BBC, Village Roadshow will work up a U.S. version and ShinAwiL will do the same in the UK. Neither have a network attached as of yet.

ShinAwiL is an Irish production company run by Larry Bass, with credits including Dancing with the Stars and Home of the Year. The indie expanded into the U.S. with the hire of a former NBC exec in 2021.

Tim Crescenti, whose boutique outfit struck the deal and who also distributes Better Late Than Never, described Good Game as a “cutting edge yet still family friendly” format.

“Everyone’s looking for the next big thing and when more than 3 billion people game, you feel like this is it,” he added. “We are beyond niche or cult. We are now zapping into cutting edge and mainstream.”

Small World IFT will be meeting buyers at Mip TV in Cannes later this month.