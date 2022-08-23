The Vikings have completed their second round of summer cuts and set an 80-man roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Cornerback Harrison Hand is one of the players who was trimmed from the active roster. The 2020 fifth-round pick was waived along with undrafted rookie tight end Shaun Beyer. The Vikings also announced that linebacker Ryan Connelly and wide receiver Blake Proehl are going on the reserve/physically unable to perform list to start the regular season.

Hand had 22 tackles and an interception in 23 games over his first two seasons.

Connelly has played 29 games on special teams for the Vikings over the last two seasons. He and Proehl will be eligible to return to the lineup after missing the first four games of the year.

Vikings waive Harrison Hand, make other moves to get to 80 players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk