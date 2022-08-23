Vikings waive former Denver Broncos TE

Part two of roster cuts came on Tuesday as the Minnesota Vikings needed to trim the roster down to 80 players by the 4 pm eastern deadline.

The Vikings began those moves on Tuesday by waiving former fifth-round draft pick Harrison Hand and they continued those by releasing former Denver Broncos TE Shaun Beyer per The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.

Beyer was signed just under a month ago after spending time with the Broncos. The former Iowa Hawkeye didn’t have much of an opportunity in college having to sit behind both TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant who each went in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Beyer was hoping to be insurance for the Vikings in their tight end room but he found himself buried on the depth chart. Now, he will have an opportunity to find a new home before final cut-down day.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire