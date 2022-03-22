Vikings Twitter explodes after Za’Darius Smith signing

Minnesota Vikings fans have been on the edge of their seats ever since it was announced that two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was in town for a visit.

The thought of Smith joining Danielle Hunter and creating one of the best one-two punch combos in the NFL had SKOL nation begging the football gods to move mountains, manifest miracles and basically, do whatever it took to ensure a deal went through.

Now, the former Green Bay Packer will be wearing purple in 2022 after agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Vikings. The pipe dream of a Smith and Hunter defensive combo has become a reality.

After a relatively quiet free agency, Vikings fans were ready to unleash after hearing news of the deal on Tuesday.

Vikings Twitter was on a whole other level

