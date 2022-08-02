Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. underwent thumb surgery on Tuesday

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. underwent thumb surgery on Tuesday, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell.
The hope is that the 23-year-old standout will return at the start of the season. On Monday, Smith left practice early with a trainer after what looked like an injury. He later returned to the sidelines and never went back into practice.
