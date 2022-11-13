Vikings stun Josh Allen, Bills in overtime after arguably wildest final minute in NFL history

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson survived one of the wildest finishes in recent NFL history on Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota Vikings knocked off the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in overtime at Highmark Stadium thanks to an incredible grab from Jefferson, a timely fumble from Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the end zone and one last overtime interception.

After kicking a field goal on their opening drive of the extra period, Allen had quickly marched the Bills down into the red zone. Seemingly poised to steal the game away, Allen threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson in the end zone to officially claim the 33-30 win.

It marked the fourth red zone interception in the past two weeks for Allen.

That finish, though, was just part of what should be the wildest all season — if not NFL history.

First, on a deep fourth down late in the final quarter in New York, Jefferson hauled in a ridiculous one-handed grab through Bills cornerback Cam Lewis. Yet when that drive stalled at the goal line — Cousins’ quarterback sneak was inches away from what would’ve been a game-winning touchdown — the Bills took over.

Immediately, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen fumbled the ball away in the end zone. The ball was recovered by Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks for the touchdown, which eventually gave Minnesota the 30-27 lead.

The defensive heroics almost weren’t necessary — thanks to Jefferson’s catch through Lewis on a fourth-and-18 earlier in the drive.

Lewis had two hands on the ball at the time, too, which made Jefferson’s grab that much more incredible.

Jefferson’s 32-yard grab saved the Vikings on fourth-down in the final two minutes. He then brought in a 14-yard grab to bring the Vikings into the red zone, and then made a six-yard catch to bring them to the one yard line.

Yet Cousins’ quarterback sneak on fourth down was stopped just inches short — which gave the ball back to Buffalo.

The Bills then used a five-play, 69-yard drive in just 39 seconds to get into range for Tyler Bass, who hit a 29-yard field goal in the final seconds to tie the game up. Though there was a questionable catch from Gabe Davis to pull it off, they got the job done.

Jefferson pulled up again in overtime, too, with a big 24-yard grab to get the Bills to the goal line. That drive stalled, though, after Cousins was sacked and they were forced to take the field goal.

In the end, though, that’s all they needed. Cousins and the Vikings pulled off the win.

