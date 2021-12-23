Vikings star RB Dalvin Cook among latest to be sidelined

In its first week under new protocols, the NFL continues to deal with COVID-19 fallout.

Dozens of players have been added to the reserve list in the past few days, including several big names. And while many of those figures could be able to test out of the protocols before Week 16 games, others could miss contests that will prove critical in shaping the playoff race over the final three weeks of the regular season.

Here’s all the latest on COVID-19 cases throughout the NFL, including which players are headed to the COVID-19 reserve list and which ones are coming off it:

Vikings place star RB Dalvin Cook out Sunday after landing on COVID-19 reserve list

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after landing on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak confirmed Thursday that Cook is unvaccinated and would be out Sunday. Cook will have to be quarantined for at least 10 days before he can return.

Cook, who was selected to his third Pro Bowl on Wednesday, ranks third in the NFL with 1,067 rushing yards this season and is averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Minnesota also placed cornerback Tye Smith and practice squad offensive guard on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Vikings also activated wide receiver Dan Chisena from the list.

At 7-7, the Vikings currently are in position for the final wild-card spot in the NFC, though they are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints.

NFL Players Association president, Browns center JC Tretter tests positive for COVID-19

Browns center JC Tretter has spent an exhausting two weeks as president of the NFL Players Association trying to protect its members during the COVID-19 surge.

On Thursday, he learned he’d tested positive for the virus.

Tretter posted that news on Twitter just before the start of practice.

“After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms this morning, I chose to test at our facility and unfortunately, I am positive for COVID-19,” Tretter wrote.

“I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus.”

Tretter said during a Zoom interview Wednesday that he had received a booster shot.

The Browns announced that Tretter had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, knocking him out of Saturday’s game in Green Bay against the 11-3 Packers. Two players — safety Grant Delpit and offensive tackle James Hudson III — were activated from that list.

