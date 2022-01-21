The Minnesota Vikings are getting closer to finding their next general manager. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team has narrowed the search down to Kansas City Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles and Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

It was reported on Wednesday that Poles had made a good impression in his interview with the Vikings. Well, it appears as if Adofo-Mensah has done the same.

Keep in mind, other names could be added from the list of candidates that have already been interviewed. But it does look like the Vikings are at least settling in on their choice to supplant Rick Spielman in the front office.

Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf made it clear that the team intends to hire a new GM before deciding on a replacement for head coach Mike Zimmer. The GM is expected to have a say in the coaching hire.

With the next round of interviews on deck, the new future appears to be closer than ever in Minnesota.

List

Danger in trading star players