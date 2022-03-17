Vikings looking to trade Danielle Hunter

There was hope the Minnesota Vikings would keep standout defensive end Danielle Hunter, but the team is reportedly looking to trade him for future assets and to save money.

The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling is reporting the Vikings have been actively shopping the pass-rushing specialist, who is due an $18 million roster bonus on Sunday.

He will also be the second biggest salary cap hit on the roster behind quarterback Kirk Cousins at $25.8 million.

The Vikings worked hard to get under the cap before the start of the new league year, and now, it would seem as if they’re looking to clear up even more space to make future moves.

Granted, the thought of losing a defensive game-changer like Hunter won’t sit well with most fans. He’s a player that could make a significant impact for the Vikings on the football field.

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell could certainly use another elite playmaker to help turn opposing quarterbacks into tapdancers in the pocket.

But if this report holds true, the Vikings will be moving on and looking towards a future without the 27-year-old pass-rusher, who is clearly still in the prime of his career.

List

Key offseason workout dates announced for Vikings