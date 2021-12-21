Vikings LB Eric Kendricks ejected in fourth quarter of win at Chicago

Dec. 21—CHICAGO — Linebacker Eric Kendricks was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ 17-9 win Monday night at Soldier Field, and head coach Mike Zimmer wasn’t too happy about it.

With Minnesota leading 17-3 and 9:30 left in the game, Kendricks was disqualified after he banged into Justin Fields’ helmet when the Bears quarterback slid to give himself up at the Vikings 14.

“I didn’t get a good explanation, really,” Zimmer said after the game. “They came over late and said they thought he had an elbow to a head. I thought I saw it pretty cleanly, and I thought the quarterback slid and kept his head up, and Eric was going down and kind of raised his head to try to avoid it, and I thought they bumped heads. I didn’t think it was anything real (serious).”

The personal foul on Kendricks moved the ball to the 7, but the Bears weren’t able to score on that drive. They did get a 19-yard touchdown pass on the final play from Fields to tight end Jesper Horsted.

Horsted, a second-year NFL player, is a former Roseville High School football star who went on to a stellar collegiate career at Princeton.

WONNUM STEPS UP

Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum frustrated Fields throughout the night, and had a career-high three sacks.

“D.J.’s a kid that continues to try to get better each and every week,” Zimmer said. “He’s very athletic and can do a lot of things, and I think he’s starting to come a little bit where he’s being a little more freelancing a little bit, and not so robotic. So I think maybe that’s helping him.”

Wonnum equaled his sack total on Monday for the first 13 games of the season.

“It feels amazing, man,” Wonnum said. “I put the work in in the offseason, and each and every week I’ve gotten better. I got better and better, and tonight was the night to do it. Primetime, there isn’t a better time to do it. Three sacks, it was just the beginning. I’m ready to get better and I’m looking forward to next game.”