Vikings’ Kirk Cousins again won’t hold summer football camps but they could return

Feb. 19—For the third straight year, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins won’t have his youth football summer camps in Minnesota and Michigan. However, the camps could return in the future.

“COVID restrictions prevented him from leading camps in Michigan and Minnesota for the past two years,” Ken Filippini, who manages Cousins’ business affairs, wrote Friday in an email. “We have decided to pause camps in Michigan and Minnesota for now, with the possibility we will hold them in the future. We are going to take some time to consider what our camps might look like if we bring them back in the future.”

Cousins, who grew up in Holland, Mich., and attended Michigan State before entering the NFL in 2012 with Washington, had camps in Holland from 2013-19. After signing as a free agent with the Vikings in March 2018, Cousins also had camps in the Twin Cities in 2018 and 2019.

Earlier Friday, Cousins had written in a tweet that the camps wouldn’t take place this year.

“After many fun years together, we have decided to put the Kirk Cousins Football Camp on hold for the foreseeable future,” Cousins wrote in his tweet. “We appreciate the continuous support from all our campers and partners throughout the years. Continue to visit (his website kirkcousins.org) for updates.”