Vikings, former Packers CB Chandon Sullivan agree to deal

The Minnesota Vikings are snatching another defensive player from the division rival Green Bay Packers with cornerback Chandon Sullivan agreeing to a deal.

Katz Brothers Sports reported the news on Friday, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Vikings have a clear need at cornerback, and a veteran player like Sullivan, who has starting experience, provides plenty of it on the football field. He spent the last three seasons working in the slot for the Packers, and now, he’ll try to help boost the Vikings’ slumping defense in 2022.

This move comes not long after Minnesota signed two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker and former Packer, Za’Darius Smith, to a three-year, $42 million deal.

