There are two types of Minnesota Vikings fans: the ones that wholeheartedly believe the team can still win with Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback and the ones constantly looking for the next best thing. Well, the latter are on the march with the recent drama surrounding Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

On Monday, it was reported that Murray had unfollowed the Cardinals on social media, along with scrubbing his account of previous posts and photos in relation to the team.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has yet to make any public statements about his standing with the team, but it’s obviously not a good sign when a player is distancing himself on social media. That has prompted hordes of fans to plead their case for their favorite teams to get in on a Kyler Murray sweepstakes that doesn’t even exist yet.

If you’re wondering if Vikings fans are out their shooting their shot, you won’t be disappointed by the following social media posts.

List

Absolutely hilarious and furious fan reactions to Jim Harbaugh and Vikings interview

Vikings fans calling for Kyler Murray trade

1

1