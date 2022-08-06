Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reiterates competition at center

Going into the draft cycle, there was a lot of discussion about the center position.

After drafting Garrett Bradbury at 18th overall in the 2019 NFL draft, the Vikings thought they had the center position solved. He was viewed as “pro ready” and a perfect fit for the wide zone scheme.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t come to fruition. Bradbury has struggled, especially against the pass. Per Pro Football Focus, Bradbury has had multiple grades with a pass-blocking grade of zero and hasn’t finished in the top-25 in PFF grade at the center position.

During a press conference on Saturday, head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media and re-iterated that there is still a center competition.

Free agent signees Chris Reed and Austin Schlottmann have both been taking snaps at center with second-team reps. After reports of Bradbury getting forklifted multiple times in drills, these comments are not a good sign.

Seeing Reed taking those snaps at center seems to be a direct result of Bradbury’s struggles.

