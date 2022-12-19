Viking Therapeutics’ stock rallies after Madrigal shares positive data about its liver drug

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc.

jumped 55% in premarket trading on Monday after a company that is also developing a selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist as a treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis announced positive, late-stage data. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

said Monday it is aiming to get an accelerated approval in the U.S. for its drug. Viking’s treatment candidate is currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial. The company’s stock is down 24.7% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500

has declined 19.1%.