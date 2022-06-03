Vigil held for Texas Family killed by escapee

The Daily Beast

Victims Identified in Escaped Texas Inmate Murder Fiasco

Courtesy of the Collins family and Crime Stoppers of HoustonTOMBALL, Texas—The Texas family members police believe were killed Thursday by an escaped inmate with alleged links to the Mexican mafia have been identified as three brothers from suburban Houston, along with a cousin and their grandfather.Family friends on Friday confirmed that 66-year-old Mark Collins was killed alongside his three grandchildren at the family’s ranch as the group was preparing for a fishing trip. He was with his gran