Vietnamese Tesla Rival Announces Plans to Go Public

VinFast, the Vietnam-based electric-vehicle maker, is shifting into high gear.

The company on Dec. 7 said it had filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VFS. The number of shares to be offered and the price range have not yet been determined, VinFast said.