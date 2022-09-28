Vietnamese American nail tech has 5 percent chance of survival after allegedly racist attack, family says

A Vietnamese American man is fighting for his life nearly a month after a vicious assault outside a pub in Toledo, Ohio, left him with a severe traumatic brain injury.

California native Phong Tran, 43, was punched and found unconscious outside Ye Olde Cock N Bull on N. Huron St. at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 1. Police on Tuesday released body cam footage that shows witnesses who came to his aid.

Tran suffered a severe traumatic brain injury that has since forced him to undergo multiple surgeries. As of Sept. 23, he remained on life support, with doctors giving him a 5 percent chance of survival.

“I’m angry. Angry and sad. Because this is a senseless, senseless crime. My brother didn’t bother anyone,” Tran’s sister, who did not want to be identified, told WTOL.

Tran’s family believes the attack was both unprovoked and racially motivated. Andre Pitts, 25, has been charged with felonious assault in connection with the incident.

“Something like this should not happen to anyone, nobody deserves to be like this ever,” Tran’s sister told WTVG in another interview. “Especially if it was unprovoked and he was out with a friend having a good time.”

Tran, who is known to his community as PT, worked as a nail technician in Northwood. He has one daughter “to fight for,” his sister said.

“I just want to bring justice for my brother. He deserves at least that,” she added.

Tran’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with Tran’s medical expenses. As of this writing, the campaign has raised $11,415.

Pitts, who is being held at Lucas County Jail, is due back in court on Thursday. His charge is expected to be upgraded to murder if Tran does not survive.

Featured Image via GoFundMe

