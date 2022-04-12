Video shows Ukrainian soldier taking apart a Russian drone and discovering its components include a plastic bottle top for a fuel cap

A still from an undated video showing a Ukrainian soldier taking apart a Russian Orlan drone.Ukraine Ministry of Defense

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry shared a video Sunday of a solider taking apart a Russian Orlan-10 drone.

It appears to show the camera is a regular Canon and the fuel cap is made out of a bottle top.

“We even thought of sending this ‘cosmic’ technology to our Western partners,” the soldier says.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry shared a video that appears to show a soldier dismantling a Russian military surveillance drone and highlighting a string of surprisingly unsophisticated features.

In a video posted on Twitter Sunday, a soldier can be seen taking apart what the ministry says is an Orlan-10 drone that crashed on Ukrainian soil.

Insider was unable to independently verify when or where the footage was taken.

In the video, the soldier is first seen pointing out that the drone’s camera is a generic handheld Canon DSLR that has its main navigation button glued down to make sure it doesn’t accidentally switch modes.

The soldier then says the camera has been secured in place with a strip of adhesive tape.

The soldier then points out that the cap of the drone’s fuel tank appears to have been made with the top and lid of a plastic water bottle.

The footage also shows evidence that the drone has been covered in duct tape in several places.

“This is seriously real, not fake,” the soldier is heard saying. “We even thought of sending this ‘cosmic’ technology to our Western partners.”

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s military said in 2017 that the Orlan-10 cost between 5 million and 7 million rubles per unit.

The Orlan-10 usually carries a thermal-vision camera, photo camera, video camera, radio transmitter, and retransmitter, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Security Service said in 2014.

Ukraine said it had shot down a number of Russian Orlan-10 drones since Russia’s invasion began on February 24.

On Friday, Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade posted an image of an Orlan drone on Facebook that appeared to also use a part of a water bottle as its primary fuel-storage unit.

Russia’s assault on Ukraine has slowed in recent weeks, with Ukraine warning that Russian forces may be preparing for a new all-out assault on the Donbass region in the east.

Speaking with the German newspaper Bild, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the worst was yet to come.

“It could be a big war in Donbass — like the world has not seen in hundreds of years,” he said. “We will go on defending our country until the end.”

Read the original article on Business Insider