Video shows ‘traitor’ accused of helping Russians detained by Ukrainians

Dramatic footage that came to light this week shows a Ukrainian woman who allegedly served as a spy for Russia being detained by Ukrainian forces in her small village.

Ukrainian special forces were joined by intelligence officers when they descended upon the town near Kharkiv and arrested Nadiya Antonova, according to The Sun.

Antonova, the secretary of the local council, was accused of handing over names of soldiers, police and counter-terrorism specialists to the Russians while they were in power in the region, the report said.

She also gave over the name of others with knowledge of the terrain and area.

In the video, heavily armed troops can be seen surrounding the woman, who appears to be in her 60s, and present her with paperwork before hauling her away.

“Traitor! You think you’ve found a traitor?” Antonova yelled when apprehended. “Shame on you. I was here the whole time. How do you think we lived here?”

The village in rural Kharkiv was recently liberated by Ukrainian forces after it was seized by Moscow during the initial invasion.

Ukrainians have launched a nationwide crackdown on those who are accused of helping Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in the country.