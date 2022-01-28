Video shows Tennessee cops fatally shooting Landon Eastep

Police body-camera footage released Friday shows a tense standoff with a man holding a box cutter on a Tennessee highway before nine officers shoot him dead.

Landon Eastep, 37, was killed after law enforcement officials tried to negotiate with him to drop the weapon for a half-hour on Thursday, police said.

The footage, made public by the Metro Nashville Police Department, shows Eastep’s final moments as he ignores the pleas of officers – and then appears to pull an object from his pants and point it at them.

A Tennessee state trooper found Eastep sitting on a guardrail on the northbound side of Interstate 65 in Nashville just before 2 p.m. Thursday, police spokesman Don Aaron said in a video.

Eastep then pulled out a box cutter, Aaron said. An off-duty Mount Juliet officer stopped and tried to calm Eastep, as other cops arrived.

“The Mt. Juliet officer attempted to de-escalate the situation and dialogue with Eastep for some 30 minutes as he held the box cutter in his left hand and kept his right hand in his pocket,” Aaron said.

Suspect Landon Eastep did not possess a firearm, according to police spokesman Don Aaron. AP

Several officers attempted to de-escalate the hostile standoff against Landon Eastep. WKRN

The footage taken from Officer James Kidd’s bodycam shows cops pointing a gun at Eastep and pleading with him to put the box cutter down. Kidd is heard telling the man he won’t go to jail.

“Whatever you’re worried about we can fix it, let’s get you some help though,” the officer says. “This is not the answer, you and I know it. You don’t want to hurt me I know you don’t. And you know I damn sure don’t wanna hurt you, right?”

“Come on brother, put your hand up, drop the knife and let’s figure this out,” he adds.

Landon Eastep is accused of confronting Tennessee state troopers with a box cutter. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

But Eastep doesn’t comply and pulls something from his pants and aims it at the cop, slowed down footage shows. The “metal cylindrical object” was not a firearm, Aaron said.

The shooting is now being probed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.