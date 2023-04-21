Video shows school bus driver intentionally slamming brakes: cops

Disturbing video has emerged showing a Colorado school bus driver intentionally slamming on the breaks because the children were not sitting still.

Video from inside the bus, first obtained this week by the station KRDO, captured the jolt that sent the Castle Rock Elementary School students’ faces hitting the backs of seats in front of them in Colorado Springs on March 1.

Brian Fitzgerald, 61, the substitute bus driver who was dropping off the students, ranging from kindergartners to sixth-graders, at the end of the school day, is heard in the footage berating the children before brake-checking them.

“You guys need to be in your seats,” Fitzgerald tells his pint-sized passengers, before adding: “You guys want to see how dangerous that is?”

Fitzgerald then slams on the brakes at 9mph, causing the children to cry out, “Ow! Oh, my God!”

The driver tells the students: “Did you get that? That’s why you need to be in your seat, turn around and sit down properly.”





A school bus ride in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on March 1 left elementary school children shaken and some injured after the driver intentionally slammed on the brakes. Douglas County School District

A child is heard asking, “Why would he do that?”

Another girl at the back of the bus later gets on the phone with a parent and complains about the bus driver, saying that his actions have left one of her schoolmates bleeding from the cheek.

When that girl got off the bus at her stop, she burst into tears. Her father who was picking her up told Fitzgerald that his daughter was hurt and warned him that he should “go easy on the brakes.”

In the video, Fitzgerald tries to defend himself, accusing the children of “running all over the place” — a claim some of the kids vehemently deny.





The driver, Brian Fitzgerald, told the kids, from kindergarten to sixth grade, that they must not stand on the bus, saying: “You guys want to see how dangerous that is?” Douglas County School District





Children screamed in shock, and at least one student allegedly suffered a cut on the cheek. Douglas County School District

Fitzgerald appears to admit to acting intentionally, telling the parent: “I was coming to a stop and I hit the brakes hard because they were not listening.”

Mom Lauren Thomason said her son, who is in the fourth grade and was on the bus with Fitzgerald that afternoon, came home shaking and hysterically crying.

“He just said, ‘the bus driver… he hit the brakes and I hit my head and my buddy he’s bleeding,’” Thomason recalled.

The boy’s mother said she was especially concerned for her son because he had recently suffered a concussion after falling on ice.

After receiving complaints from multiple parents, the Douglas County School District sidelined Fitzgerald from driving while conducting an internal investigation, which ultimately found that “the driver did brake check the students.”

Fitzgerald was hired by the school district in Oct. 2022, and March 1 was the first day he was driving a general education bus on his own after finishing his training, reported KRDO.





Children complained to their parents, and Fitzgerald was ultimately fired from his job and now faces criminal charges. Douglas County School District

Fitzgerald penned a letter to school officials in which he defended his action by blaming “unruly” children for failing to sit down, and pointing to “a historical pattern of improper student management” on the bus route.

He concluded his missive on a conciliatory note, however, saying that he was sorry for his actions.

“I am still 100% responsible for my actions in trying to both educate and control student on the bus,” Fitzgerald conceded. “Being new driver, I did not make the best decisions and if I were able to redo what I did I would rethink my decisions.”

Fitzgerald has since been fired from his job and now faces 30 misdemeanor charges of child abuse, including one count of child abuse with bodily injuries, which carries a sentence of close to a year in jail.

The former bus driver is due in court for his first appearance in May.