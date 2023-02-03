Video shows moment California doctor hit by car, stabbed

Horrifying surveillance footage captured the moment a California doctor on a bike was struck by a car at a busy Dana Point intersection– just moments before the driver allegedly exited his vehicle and stabbed the victim to death.

Ring camera footage from a nearby home shows Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, flying over the hood of a white Lexus on Pacific Coast Highway around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Officials previously confirmed the suspect, Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, then got out his car brandishing a knife, and inflicted more injuries upon Mammone.

Mammone was later pronounced dead at the hospital, while hero bystanders managed to detained Smith, who police booked on suspicion of murder.

While the motive behind the heinous incident remains unclear, a neighbor told ABC7 that she heard the suspect muttering about “‘white privilege’” after hearing what sounded like a “gunshot.”