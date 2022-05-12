Video shows migrants, human smuggler escaping rollover crash

A dramatic video captured eleven migrants fleeing a car driven by a human smuggler when it flipped over while on the run on Thursday.

The shocking footage shared by Fox News shows several people crawling out the windows of the upside-down vehicle in Sullivan County, Texas.

Despite being surrounded by Department of Safety vehicles, seven of the migrants, as well as the smuggler, escaped on foot.

The crash comes just weeks after a similar rollover crash that killed three migrants and injured seven others outside of Tucson.

Driver Kevin Avila is looking at 17 charges in connection to the April 21 tragedy. Avila, 18, was behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 when he was pursued by state troopers for reckless driving.

In an attempt to evade arrest, he drove the car across the dirt median and into oncoming traffic, where he struck a tractor-trailer and a box truck.

Several of the migrants and the trafficker were able to escape on foot. Texas Department of Public Safety People are seen escaping from the rolled-over vehicle. Texas Department of Public Safety

Two of the passengers in the RAV4 died at the scene, while others were transferred to the hospital.

The Arizona DPS shared with the Post that the investigation into both the collision and the smuggling operation remain ongoing. The Texas DPS did not respond to a request for a comment on Thursday’s incident.