Video shows man strangling woman with a shoelace at Miami airport bus stop

An attack captured on surveillance video shows a man strangling a woman with a shoelace at a Miami International Airport bus stop as she fights for her life and another man comes to the rescue.

Miami-Dade police say the man behind Sunday’s attack is Aaron Quiñones. The 27-year-old, charged with attempted murder, is in a Miami-Dade County jail on a $250,000 bond after being arrested later that day. Police didn’t release the name of the 26-year-old woman nor her condition.

The video, widely shared on popular Instagram page Only in Dade, shows a dramatic 46 seconds of violence and heroism in the midst of an attack on Sunday morning at a bus stop at 3814 NW 25th St. — near where airport riders pick up their rental cars. Miami-Dade County refused to release the video to the Miami Herald.

The video starts with Quiñones messing with his shoe on a bench while a woman sits nearby with her back toward him. Quiñones looks around before putting down and grabbing the shoelace, the video shows.

He goes behind the woman and puts the shoelace around her neck, pulling her toward him. She tries to free herself, but Quiñones overpowers her and moves off the bench.

As the struggle continues, Quiñones punches the woman while she is on the ground. He threw about 12 blows to her face and chest, the video shows.

Another man suddenly comes into frame, wearing a a blue shirt, peacefully positioning himself between Quiñones and the woman. As Quiñones continued to beat her, the good Samaritan moved to grabbing him and trying to pull him off her. Quiñones refused to let her go.

Then the video ends.

Quiñones does not have a permanent address listed, but police noted that he lives in Miami. In January 2020, he was charged with “assault on a female” in North Carolina, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records.

“We will vigorously defend Mr. Quiñones in court.” Richard De Maria, executive chief assistant with the public defender’s office, said Wednesday via email.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s office refused to release the video, citing a state law that allows public entities to withhold records that reveal information about security systems.