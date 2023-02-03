Video shows Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon being turned away from a Marc Jacobs fashion show because she arrived late

Lourdes Leon as she was turned away from a Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York City.Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Lourdes Leon, the daughter of Madonna, was denied entry to Marc Jacobs’ NYC runway on Thursday.

A video shows her and a guest being turned away because the fashion show had just started.

Leon had arrived at the event wearing an all-denim ensemble from Marc Jacobs and Blumarine.

Lourdes Leon, the daughter of Madonna and actor Carlos Leon, was recently turned away from a major fashion show.

The 26-year-old and a guest were spotted on Thursday night outside the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, where the Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 ready-to-wear runway was being held.

In a video posted to TikTok by mickmicknyc — an account that posts clips of celebrity happenings in New York City — security is seen turning Leon and her guest away, telling them that the show had just started.

The video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times as of Friday. Representatives for Leon did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Leon’s guest is heard requesting entry to the event, saying they were one minute late. Still, security wouldn’t budge.

As a result, some paparazzi yelled, “That’s Madonna’s daughter,” and, “Do you know who she is?”

Eventually, a short chant of “Let her in!” broke out as well.

It’s unclear what happened after approaching the venue, but Leon seemed unbothered by the incident later that night.

On her Instagram story, she posted a photo of herself wearing the same denim outfit she wore to the event and tagged Marc Jacobs.

Her denim ensemble — which featured a long blue skirt and a jacket seemingly made from pants — appeared to be part of an announced collaboration between Marc Jacobs and Blumarine.

Other celebrity attendees included Nicky Hilton, Ashley Graham, and Emily Ratajkowski, who was sporting a new bob hairstyle.

