Video shows LAPD arrest man for stabbing mom with samurai sword

Newly released bodycam footage shows the dramatic moment a man was arrested by Los Angeles police after he allegedly stabbed his mother with a samurai sword and killed her dog Tuesday night.

The suspect, 23-year-old Eric Herrera, was charged with attempting to kill a 43-year-old woman that neighbors identified as his mother, according to the LA Times.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls around 11:20 p.m. reporting an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles.

When officers arrived, they saw Herrera walking in the middle of the street holding two swords and attempted to “de-escalate” the situation, video released by LAPD shows.

Herrera was standing in the street holding two swords when police arrived at the scene. LAPD

Police tasered Herrera multiple times as they disarmed him. LAPD

“Put it down,” officers can be heard yelling at Herrera as he pointed the swords at them.

When he refuses, the officer shoots him with a taser, causing him to crumble to the ground, video shows The officer then immediately grabs one sword of his hands.

“Put that sword down,” the officer yells again as the suspect again raises the other weapon.

The officer tasers him again before he finally lets go of the second sword.

The video then cuts to police responding to the victim who was found nearby. A responding officer can be heard in the footage saying she has “multiple lacerations.”

Herrera’s mother was covered in blood as police rendered aid. LAPD

“I’m bleeding everywhere,” the woman,covered in blood, tells officers through heavy breaths as they fix a tourniquet for her wounds.

She tells police that her daughter is in the house and that she had told her to hide.

“It’s going to hurt okay? But the tighter the better,” the officer says as he ties the tourniquet around her arm.

She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

KTLA-TV reported that witnesses saw the sword-wielding suspect stab the woman’s dog to death, but a police told the LA Times they have no information on the status of the animal.

It’s unclear what sparked the bizarre attack.

Herrera was booked into the county jail early Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder and was ordered held on $1 million bail.