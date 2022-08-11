Video shows Indiana home explosion that killed 3

Storyful

Drone Footage Shows Aftermath of Deadly Evansville Explosion

Drone footage shows the aftermath of an explosion at a house in Evansville, Indiana, that killed at least three people and damaged 39 homes on Wednesday, August 10.Video filmed by William Blake Merkel of Evansville Watch shows the aftermath of the explosion.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Evansville fire chief Mike Connelly said there “could be other victims” and that the buildings damaged were “not yet safe to enter,” local media reported. The cause of the explosion was unknown. Credit: William Blake Merkel via Storyful